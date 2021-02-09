American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Smead Capital Management Inc.

Smead Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 852,264 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 23,317 shares during the quarter. American Express makes up about 6.0% of Smead Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Smead Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of American Express worth $103,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at $99,329,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,354,047 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $4,646,992,000 after acquiring an additional 816,309 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 2,463,813 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $297,901,000 after acquiring an additional 660,578 shares during the period. SPF Beheer BV boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 345.6% during the third quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 802,038 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $80,404,000 after acquiring an additional 622,038 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 5.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,188,788 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,121,676,000 after acquiring an additional 617,636 shares during the period. 83.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

NYSE AXP traded down $1.67 on Tuesday, hitting $126.32. 29,816 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,360,122. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $120.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. American Express has a twelve month low of $67.00 and a twelve month high of $138.04.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.98%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AXP. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of American Express from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.38.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

Recommended Story: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.