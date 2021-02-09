American International Group (AIG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 16th. Analysts expect American International Group to post earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $42.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.27, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. American International Group has a 52-week low of $16.07 and a 52-week high of $56.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.19.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of American International Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of American International Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of American International Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American International Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

In other news, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 12,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total transaction of $493,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,705,246.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

