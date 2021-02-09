American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $24.81

American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.81 and traded as high as $30.25. American National Bankshares shares last traded at $30.25, with a volume of 18,574 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on American National Bankshares from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised American National Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised American National Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $331.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.71 and its 200 day moving average is $24.81.

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. American National Bankshares had a net margin of 25.52% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $26.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.92 million. Analysts anticipate that American National Bankshares Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of American National Bankshares by 3.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in American National Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American National Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in American National Bankshares by 3.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates grew its position in American National Bankshares by 0.6% in the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 200,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,195,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.48% of the company’s stock.

About American National Bankshares

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

