America’s Car-Mart (CRMT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.38 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $223.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.77 million. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 19.84%. On average, analysts expect America’s Car-Mart to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CRMT opened at $129.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $860.85 million, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.38 and a 200 day moving average of $103.09. America’s Car-Mart has a fifty-two week low of $35.18 and a fifty-two week high of $131.07.

In other America’s Car-Mart news, Director William H. Henderson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.57, for a total transaction of $191,355.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 103,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,233,091.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CRMT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of America’s Car-Mart from $128.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.67.

America’s Car-Mart Company Profile

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of December 17, 2020, it operated 151 dealerships in the South-Central United States. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Rogers, Arkansas.

