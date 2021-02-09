Amerigo Resources Ltd. (ARG.TO) (TSE:ARG) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.65

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (ARG.TO) (TSE:ARG)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.65 and traded as high as $0.79. Amerigo Resources Ltd. (ARG.TO) shares last traded at $0.78, with a volume of 119,095 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.37, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of C$141.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.67.

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (ARG.TO) Company Profile (TSE:ARG)

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, produces and sells copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd. in March 2002.

