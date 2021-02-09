Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Sets New 12-Month High at $214.51

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $214.51 and last traded at $214.51, with a volume of 5647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $213.31.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $194.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.91.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $25.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.74.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 15.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.20 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.84%.

In related news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 21,005 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total transaction of $3,948,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,798 shares in the company, valued at $2,970,024. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,307 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total value of $267,856.58. Insiders have sold 86,449 shares of company stock worth $17,100,939 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter worth about $26,000. South State CORP. bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter worth about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 25.3% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 83.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile (NYSE:AMP)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.