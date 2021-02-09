AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Shares Purchased by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) by 37.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 146,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 40,116 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.76% of AMERISAFE worth $8,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in AMERISAFE during the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in AMERISAFE during the third quarter worth approximately $248,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in AMERISAFE by 347.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,881 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,790 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in AMERISAFE in the 4th quarter valued at $294,000. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMSF stock opened at $57.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.78. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.02 and a 52-week high of $80.65.

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company provides workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

