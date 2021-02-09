AMG National Trust Bank Has $7.87 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

AMG National Trust Bank decreased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 64.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,416 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 4,319 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 0.9% of AMG National Trust Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth $31,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth $41,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMZN. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,277.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,895.35.

In related news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total value of $994,127.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,395,895.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,684 shares of company stock valued at $24,091,267. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,322.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,224.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,192.87. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.47 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.