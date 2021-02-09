Amgen (AMGN) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN) in the last few weeks:

2/3/2021 – Amgen had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $285.00 to $277.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/3/2021 – Amgen had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $280.00 to $260.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/3/2021 – Amgen had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $280.00 to $295.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/3/2021 – Amgen had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $280.00 to $265.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/3/2021 – Amgen had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $253.00 to $245.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/31/2021 – Amgen had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $266.00 price target on the stock.

1/19/2021 – Amgen had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $276.00 to $285.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/4/2021 – Amgen had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

12/29/2020 – Amgen had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

12/29/2020 – Amgen is now covered by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock.

12/27/2020 – Amgen had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

12/27/2020 – Amgen is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $266.00 price target on the stock.

12/23/2020 – Amgen had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

12/16/2020 – Amgen had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $275.00 to $276.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/15/2020 – Amgen was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

AMGN traded down $0.68 on Tuesday, hitting $236.89. 74,925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,697,053. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $177.05 and a 12 month high of $276.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $237.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Get Amgen Inc alerts:

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.64 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 43.18%.

In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total value of $2,627,626.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total transaction of $59,497.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,795.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,360 shares of company stock valued at $2,923,114 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 13.9% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 27,834 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,074,000 after buying an additional 3,403 shares during the period. Miramar Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.5% in the third quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 22,086 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,290,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 3.1% in the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,583 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,850,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.2% in the third quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 28,973 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,364,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.9% in the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 13,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. 75.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

Further Reading: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.