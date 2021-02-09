Amgen (AMGN) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN) in the last few weeks:
- 2/3/2021 – Amgen had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $285.00 to $277.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/3/2021 – Amgen had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $280.00 to $260.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/3/2021 – Amgen had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $280.00 to $295.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/3/2021 – Amgen had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $280.00 to $265.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/3/2021 – Amgen had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $253.00 to $245.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 1/31/2021 – Amgen had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $266.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/19/2021 – Amgen had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $276.00 to $285.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/4/2021 – Amgen had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.
- 12/29/2020 – Amgen had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.
- 12/29/2020 – Amgen is now covered by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/27/2020 – Amgen had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 12/27/2020 – Amgen is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $266.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/23/2020 – Amgen had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.
- 12/16/2020 – Amgen had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $275.00 to $276.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 12/15/2020 – Amgen was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.
AMGN traded down $0.68 on Tuesday, hitting $236.89. 74,925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,697,053. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $177.05 and a 12 month high of $276.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $237.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76.
Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.64 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total value of $2,627,626.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total transaction of $59,497.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,795.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,360 shares of company stock valued at $2,923,114 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 13.9% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 27,834 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,074,000 after buying an additional 3,403 shares during the period. Miramar Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.5% in the third quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 22,086 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,290,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 3.1% in the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,583 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,850,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.2% in the third quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 28,973 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,364,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.9% in the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 13,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. 75.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.
