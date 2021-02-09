Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Bought by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,235 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Amgen were worth $7,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Amgen by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,278,999 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,949,870,000 after buying an additional 5,016,641 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Amgen by 7.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,565,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,177,107,000 after acquiring an additional 561,293 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.5% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,997,342 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,015,964,000 after acquiring an additional 95,701 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,006,524 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $461,340,000 after acquiring an additional 49,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Amgen by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,324,190 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $304,470,000 after purchasing an additional 61,831 shares in the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total transaction of $235,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,965,811.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total transaction of $2,627,626.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,360 shares of company stock worth $2,923,114 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN stock traded down $0.97 on Tuesday, hitting $236.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,697,053. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $177.05 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $237.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.64 EPS. Analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.18%.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMGN. Truist upgraded shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $250.00 to $242.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday, December 27th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.39.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

