Amino Technologies plc (AMO.L) (LON:AMO) Announces Dividend of GBX 1.87

Amino Technologies plc (AMO.L) (LON:AMO) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 1.87 ($0.02) per share on Friday, April 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON AMO traded down GBX 7 ($0.09) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 128 ($1.67). 492,478 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,319. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 127.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 124.88. Amino Technologies plc has a 52 week low of GBX 105 ($1.37) and a 52 week high of GBX 153.02 ($2.00). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of £97.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.50.

Amino Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops Internet Protocol television (IPTV) software technologies and hardware platforms worldwide. The company delivers video experiences over IP. It develops and sells TV centric devices and solutions, including licensing and support services; online video solutions; and IPTV/OTT devices, and associated operating and device management software.

