Amkor Technology Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 2,048 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,868% compared to the typical volume of 69 put options.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Amkor Technology from $11.40 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Amkor Technology from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Amkor Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMKR opened at $19.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Amkor Technology has a 1 year low of $5.40 and a 1 year high of $19.27.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amkor Technology will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

In other Amkor Technology news, EVP John Charles Stone sold 28,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $428,906.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $810,400.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total value of $202,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 390,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,268,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 118,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,777,016. Insiders own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Amkor Technology by 21.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 215.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,182 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology during the third quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology during the third quarter worth $162,000. Institutional investors own 37.56% of the company’s stock.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

