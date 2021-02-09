AmonD (AMON) Price Hits $0.0019 on Major Exchanges

AmonD (CURRENCY:AMON) traded up 133.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. Over the last week, AmonD has traded 130.5% higher against the US dollar. AmonD has a market capitalization of $1.49 million and $8,904.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AmonD coin can now be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001006 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.03 or 0.00049033 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 39.4% against the dollar and now trades at $103.64 or 0.00220628 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.43 or 0.00069044 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.17 or 0.00066361 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.30 or 0.00079391 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.99 or 0.00193688 BTC.

AmonD Coin Profile

AmonD launched on August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 793,391,115 coins. AmonD’s official message board is medium.com/amondofficial . The official website for AmonD is www.amond.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “AmonD belives that consumers are key to the future advertising industry. Using innovate ad tech based on blockchain technology, AmonD offers consumers sufficient and fair incentives for allowing active management of personal data and advertising. The main app is an all-in-one service platform that combines crypto and point wallets. User can earn our points by participating in advertising campaigns, and they can exchange points with mobile vouchers and tokens as well. “

AmonD Coin Trading

AmonD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmonD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AmonD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AmonD using one of the exchanges listed above.

