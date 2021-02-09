Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont lowered its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 826 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $6,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 6,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 3,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.41, for a total transaction of $501,736.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,101,617.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Champy sold 1,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $249,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,344,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,736 shares of company stock worth $3,751,212 in the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADI shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $156.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.58.

NASDAQ ADI traded down $0.35 on Tuesday, hitting $152.85. 4,555 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,827,120. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $151.39 and a 200 day moving average of $131.03. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $162.98. The company has a market capitalization of $56.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 21.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

