Analysts Anticipate EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $901.30 Million

Wall Street analysts expect EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) to announce $901.30 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for EQT’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $795.29 million and the highest is $965.00 million. EQT reported sales of $1.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that EQT will report full year sales of $3.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.64 billion to $3.56 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $4.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.91 billion to $4.57 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for EQT.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EQT shares. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of EQT from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of EQT in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on shares of EQT in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of EQT in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of EQT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. EQT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.22.

Shares of EQT opened at $17.08 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.02. EQT has a fifty-two week low of $4.21 and a fifty-two week high of $18.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in shares of EQT by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,531,317 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,656 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of EQT by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 676,619 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,600,000 after acquiring an additional 218,786 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of EQT by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 815,733 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,368,000 after acquiring an additional 56,874 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of EQT by 4,682.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,320,998 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272,471 shares during the period. Finally, Payden & Rygel acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2019, it had 17.5 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.3 million gross acres.

