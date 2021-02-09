Analysts Anticipate Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) to Post -$0.67 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) will post earnings per share of ($0.67) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Freeline Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.56). The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Freeline Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.52) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.83) to ($3.16). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.17) to ($2.45). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Freeline Therapeutics.

Get Freeline Therapeutics alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on FRLN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Freeline Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Redburn Partners started coverage on Freeline Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.75.

Freeline Therapeutics stock opened at $15.70 on Tuesday. Freeline Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $14.62 and a 12-month high of $21.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.73.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of Freeline Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $8,572,000. Hound Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeline Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,093,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Freeline Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $585,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Freeline Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $315,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Freeline Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $312,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.48% of the company’s stock.

About Freeline Therapeutics

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc operates as a clinical-stage systemic adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapy company. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe hemophilia B.

Featured Article: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Freeline Therapeutics (FRLN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Freeline Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeline Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.