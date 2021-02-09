Analysts Anticipate NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $12.25 Million

Analysts expect NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) to post $12.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for NeoGames’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $11.20 million to $13.30 million. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NeoGames will report full year sales of $51.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $51.30 million to $51.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $65.30 million, with estimates ranging from $65.10 million to $65.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for NeoGames.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NGMS shares. Macquarie started coverage on NeoGames in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Truist increased their target price on NeoGames from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on NeoGames in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

NGMS stock opened at $28.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.79. NeoGames has a twelve month low of $18.67 and a twelve month high of $38.75.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of NeoGames during the fourth quarter valued at $8,586,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NeoGames during the fourth quarter valued at $8,548,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of NeoGames during the fourth quarter valued at $6,358,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of NeoGames during the fourth quarter valued at $8,593,000. Finally, Falcon Point Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NeoGames during the fourth quarter valued at $437,000.

About NeoGames

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers a suite of technology solutions that include technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio with a portfolio of games for the offering of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

