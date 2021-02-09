Analysts Anticipate Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $108.14 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) will report $108.14 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Nevro’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $110.00 million and the lowest is $103.10 million. Nevro posted sales of $114.37 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nevro will report full-year sales of $360.34 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $355.40 million to $362.06 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $450.43 million, with estimates ranging from $426.70 million to $498.78 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Nevro.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Nevro from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Truist upped their price target on Nevro from $175.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. OTR Global raised Nevro to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Nevro from $177.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Nevro from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nevro has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.64.

Nevro stock opened at $179.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.90 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $173.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.44. Nevro has a 52 week low of $65.05 and a 52 week high of $188.14.

In related news, insider Niamh Louise Pellegrini sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total value of $127,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVRO. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nevro by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,720,187 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $643,965,000 after acquiring an additional 238,308 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nevro by 130.8% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 369,452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,465,000 after acquiring an additional 209,375 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Nevro during the third quarter worth about $20,539,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nevro by 20.4% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 744,703 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $103,737,000 after buying an additional 126,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nevro during the third quarter worth about $8,599,000.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

