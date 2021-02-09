Analysts Anticipate Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $116.28 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) will announce $116.28 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sierra Wireless’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $117.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $115.46 million. Sierra Wireless reported sales of $174.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Sierra Wireless will report full year sales of $531.02 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $530.47 million to $532.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $480.40 million, with estimates ranging from $472.00 million to $489.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sierra Wireless.

Get Sierra Wireless alerts:

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $113.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.40 million. Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 14.35% and a negative net margin of 10.39%.

Several research firms have commented on SWIR. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Sierra Wireless from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Sierra Wireless from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sierra Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James set a $13.00 target price on shares of Sierra Wireless and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.85.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in Sierra Wireless by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 20,791 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Sierra Wireless during the fourth quarter worth about $258,000. Glaxis Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sierra Wireless during the fourth quarter worth about $307,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Sierra Wireless during the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in Sierra Wireless by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 148,045 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 6,505 shares during the period. 46.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sierra Wireless stock opened at $19.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $711.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 2.36. Sierra Wireless has a one year low of $4.31 and a one year high of $22.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.44.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet Of Things (IoT) solutions primarily in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments, IoT Solutions and Embedded Broadband. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sierra Wireless (SWIR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.