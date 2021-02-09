Analysts Anticipate TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) Will Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for TriMas’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.35. TriMas also posted earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriMas will report full year earnings of $1.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.95. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow TriMas.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in TriMas by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in TriMas by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in TriMas by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in TriMas by 1.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TriMas by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

TriMas stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $33.42. 5,089 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,478. TriMas has a 12 month low of $18.05 and a 12 month high of $35.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.86 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.65 and a 200 day moving average of $27.44.

TriMas Corporation manufactures and provides products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs, manufactures, and sells specialty polymeric and steel closure products, including steel drum enclosures, plastic drum closures, plastic pail dispensers and plugs, and plastic enclosures; specialty dispensing products, such as foamers, lotion pumps, fine mist sprayers, airless dispensers, and other packaging solutions for the cosmetic, personal care, pharmaceutical, and household product markets; specialty plastic closures for bottles and jars in the food and beverage markets; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, and Stolz brands.

