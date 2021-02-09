Analysts Expect Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.31 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) will announce $2.31 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.28 billion and the highest is $2.34 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs posted sales of $534.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 332.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs will report full year sales of $5.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.38 billion to $5.43 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $19.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.21 billion to $19.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cleveland-Cliffs.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. BNP Paribas upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.30 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Cleveland-Cliffs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLF. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,240,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,378,287 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $111,569,000 after acquiring an additional 4,561,536 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,280,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,458,566 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $105,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,244 shares during the period. Finally, Drexel Morgan & Co. acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CLF opened at $17.33 on Tuesday. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 12-month low of $2.63 and a 12-month high of $18.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of -61.89 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

