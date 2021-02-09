Analysts Expect Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $133.21 Million

Brokerages expect Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) to report $133.21 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Lannett’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $129.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $137.20 million. Lannett reported sales of $144.37 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Lannett will report full year sales of $502.74 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $489.50 million to $525.21 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $532.36 million, with estimates ranging from $512.60 million to $565.09 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Lannett.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08. Lannett had a positive return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $133.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

LCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lannett in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Lannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LCI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Lannett by 52.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Lannett during the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Lannett during the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lannett during the third quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Lannett in the third quarter valued at about $97,000. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LCI opened at $6.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.38. The stock has a market cap of $256.46 million, a PE ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 1.31. Lannett has a 12 month low of $4.89 and a 12 month high of $10.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

About Lannett

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.

