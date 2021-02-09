Analysts Expect Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $165.00 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) to post sales of $165.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Trustmark’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $162.70 million to $169.40 million. Trustmark reported sales of $172.32 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trustmark will report full year sales of $650.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $633.70 million to $659.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $648.40 million, with estimates ranging from $631.40 million to $663.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Trustmark.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $180.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.78 million. Trustmark had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 19.23%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Trustmark from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th.

Shares of Trustmark stock opened at $29.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Trustmark has a twelve month low of $20.08 and a twelve month high of $32.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Trustmark’s payout ratio is 37.55%.

In related news, Director Harry M. Walker sold 4,107 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total value of $114,667.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,707,615.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRMK. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Trustmark in the third quarter worth about $1,858,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Trustmark by 10.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 3,247 shares during the last quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Trustmark by 78.5% in the third quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 20,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 9,056 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Trustmark in the third quarter worth about $327,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Trustmark by 193.8% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. 57.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

