Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Discovery (DISCA)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Discovery (NASDAQ: DISCA) in the last few weeks:

2/9/2021 – Discovery was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Discovery has been hit hard by the coronavirus-led disruption on advertising demand and spending. Further, incremental spending on direct-to-consumer initiatives and international business are likely to keep margins under pressure. The company’s high indebtedness is a concern. Nevertheless, an improving ad market is a key catalyst. Management witnessed advertising momentum in markets such as the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, and Finland. Moreover, its expanding portfolio of original content is positive. Further, the increased monetization of digital streaming products and channel launches in several markets are expected to fuel international affiliate growth. Additionally, its strong free-cash flow-generating ability and resumption of share repurchase bode well for investors. Shares have outperformed the industry year-to-date.”

2/1/2021 – Discovery was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $36.00.

1/28/2021 – Discovery had its price target raised by analysts at Macquarie from $30.00 to $40.00.

1/19/2021 – Discovery was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $20.00.

1/19/2021 – Discovery had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $33.00 to $41.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/15/2021 – Discovery was upgraded by analysts at Moffett Nathanson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $23.00.

1/13/2021 – Discovery had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $35.00 to $40.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/6/2021 – Discovery was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Discovery has been hit hard by the coronavirus-led disruption on advertising demand and spending. Further, incremental spending on direct-to-consumer initiatives and international business are likely to keep margins under pressure. The company’s high indebtedness is a concern. Shares have underperformed the industry in the past year. Nevertheless, an improving ad market is a key catalyst. Management witnessed advertising momentum in markets such as the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, and Finland. Moreover, its expanding portfolio of original content is positive. Further, the increased monetization of digital streaming products and channel launches in several markets are expected to fuel international affiliate growth. Additionally, its strong free-cash flow-generating ability and resumption of share repurchase bode well for investors.”

1/6/2021 – Discovery had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $28.00 to $36.00.

1/6/2021 – Discovery had its price target raised by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from $28.00 to $36.00.

12/18/2020 – Discovery was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $32.00.

12/11/2020 – Discovery had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $30.00 to $35.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

DISCA stock traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $43.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,151,639. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.12 and a 52 week high of $49.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $21.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.22.

In other Discovery news, Director John C. Malone sold 550,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total transaction of $15,735,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 787,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,526,340.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DISCA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Discovery by 92.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,390,000 after buying an additional 96,008 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Discovery by 3.6% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 1.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 495,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,794,000 after purchasing an additional 5,907 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Discovery by 62.3% in the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 225,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,902,000 after acquiring an additional 86,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Discovery by 11.3% during the third quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 65,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 6,673 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.84% of the company’s stock.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

