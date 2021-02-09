Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Align Technology (ALGN)

Align Technology (NASDAQ: ALGN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/4/2021 – Align Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $625.00 to $680.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

2/4/2021 – Align Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $618.00 to $630.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/4/2021 – Align Technology had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $620.00 to $680.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/4/2021 – Align Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $475.00 to $555.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/2/2021 – Align Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $525.00 to $610.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/4/2021 – Align Technology was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $625.00 price target on the stock.

12/23/2020 – Align Technology was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $563.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Align Technology saw significantly higher sales of Invisalign clear aligners and iTero scanners during the third quarter of 2020 despite the pandemic. Impressive international performance across geographies and increased shipment volumes buoy optimism. Robust segmental performances and margin expansions look encouraging. Partnerships and product launches were also impressive. Invisalign portfolio’s potential and strong solvency position buoy optimism. The company’s third quarter results were better-than-expected despite the challenging business environment. Align Technology has been outperforming its industry over the past six months. Yet, the company not providing any guidance due to the unrelenting spread of the pandemic is worrying. Foreign exchange impacts, overdependence on Invisalign and tough competition are other headwinds.”

Align Technology stock traded up $11.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $614.07. The stock had a trading volume of 15,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,023. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $548.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $421.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.88 and a 12 month high of $634.46.

Get Align Technology Inc alerts:

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $834.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.56 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 68.99% and a net margin of 76.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Align Technology news, Director George J. Morrow sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $624.60, for a total transaction of $9,369,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,680 shares in the company, valued at $16,664,328. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Andrea Lynn Saia sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.92, for a total value of $1,177,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Align Technology during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 93.6% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 91 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 108.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

Featured Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.