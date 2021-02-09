Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Halliburton (HAL)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Halliburton (NYSE: HAL) recently:

2/1/2021 – Halliburton was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock.

1/25/2021 – Halliburton was upgraded by analysts at Atlantic Securities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock.

1/20/2021 – Halliburton was upgraded by analysts at Stephens from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $14.00.

1/20/2021 – Halliburton had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $28.00 to $32.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/20/2021 – Halliburton had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $14.00 to $16.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/20/2021 – Halliburton had its price target raised by analysts at Northland Securities from $15.00 to $20.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

1/20/2021 – Halliburton had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $22.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/20/2021 – Halliburton had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock.

12/16/2020 – Halliburton was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/15/2020 – Halliburton was upgraded by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/15/2020 – Halliburton was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $13.50.

Shares of HAL traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.80. 423,234 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,924,922. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.13. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $4.25 and a 12 month high of $22.58. The stock has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 26.60%. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was down 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Halliburton news, EVP Eric Carre sold 2,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.68, for a total transaction of $48,598.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,584,257.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 4,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $88,980.00. Insiders sold a total of 56,463 shares of company stock worth $1,126,388 in the last ninety days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 28,286 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in Halliburton by 325.0% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,839 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Halliburton during the third quarter worth $203,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 128,172 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 13,385 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 66,298 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 23,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

