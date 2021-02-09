Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Martin Marietta Materials (MLM)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE: MLM) recently:

2/3/2021 – Martin Marietta Materials is now covered by analysts at Raymond James. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/27/2021 – Martin Marietta Materials was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $360.00 price target on the stock.

1/22/2021 – Martin Marietta Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $316.00 to $344.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/22/2021 – Martin Marietta Materials had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $310.00 to $335.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/6/2021 – Martin Marietta Materials was upgraded by analysts at Stephens from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating.

12/21/2020 – Martin Marietta Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $220.00 to $275.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/18/2020 – Martin Marietta Materials is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “overweight” rating and a $316.00 price target on the stock.

12/15/2020 – Martin Marietta Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $284.00 to $310.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

MLM traded up $5.01 on Tuesday, reaching $305.92. The company had a trading volume of 535,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,745. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.08 and a fifty-two week high of $319.01. The stock has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $294.83 and its 200 day moving average is $255.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 3.27.

Get Martin Marietta Materials Inc alerts:

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.65. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. Martin Marietta Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, EVP Roselyn R. Bar sold 10,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.64, for a total transaction of $2,747,498.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,609,916.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MLM. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 173 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.