Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for QUALCOMM (QCOM)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for QUALCOMM (NASDAQ: QCOM):

2/4/2021 – QUALCOMM had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $126.00 to $150.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/4/2021 – QUALCOMM had its price target raised by analysts at 140166 from $165.00 to $175.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

2/4/2021 – QUALCOMM had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $165.00 to $175.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

2/4/2021 – QUALCOMM had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $171.00 to $167.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/4/2021 – QUALCOMM was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $165.00 price target on the stock.

2/4/2021 – QUALCOMM had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $170.00 to $190.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/4/2021 – QUALCOMM had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $163.00 to $170.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/3/2021 – QUALCOMM had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $155.00 to $175.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/2/2021 – QUALCOMM had its price target raised by analysts at Cascend Securities from $175.00 to $185.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/26/2021 – QUALCOMM had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $135.00 to $150.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

1/19/2021 – QUALCOMM had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $150.00 to $190.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

1/6/2021 – QUALCOMM had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $175.00 to $180.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/5/2021 – QUALCOMM had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $175.00 to $180.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/28/2020 – QUALCOMM had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $154.00 to $163.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/22/2020 – QUALCOMM is now covered by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock.

12/17/2020 – QUALCOMM had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $150.00 to $170.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/14/2020 – QUALCOMM had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $159.00 to $171.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/11/2020 – QUALCOMM was downgraded by analysts at Standpoint Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded down $1.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $146.11. The company had a trading volume of 865,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,127,718. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $58.00 and a 52 week high of $167.94. The stock has a market cap of $165.98 billion, a PE ratio of 32.25, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $154.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.66.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 77.84%.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total transaction of $492,268.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,738 shares in the company, valued at $390,110.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total transaction of $787,344.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,242,911.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 136,909 shares of company stock valued at $20,502,275. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,999,443 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $12,187,113,000 after buying an additional 4,097,822 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,956,778 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $8,676,796,000 after buying an additional 1,855,061 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,277,733 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,022,730,000 after buying an additional 3,158,229 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 9.2% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,409,162 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,224,950,000 after purchasing an additional 873,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,489,410 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $763,673,000 after purchasing an additional 740,296 shares in the last quarter. 74.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

