Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for The Boeing (BA)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of The Boeing (NYSE: BA) recently:

2/9/2021 – The Boeing was given a new $257.00 price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/29/2021 – The Boeing was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $230.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $165.00.

1/28/2021 – The Boeing was downgraded by analysts at Nord/LB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/28/2021 – The Boeing had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $195.00 to $193.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/28/2021 – The Boeing had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a $257.00 price target on the stock.

1/28/2021 – The Boeing had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a $285.00 price target on the stock.

1/20/2021 – The Boeing was given a new $215.00 price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/5/2021 – The Boeing was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $215.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Boeing remains the largest aircraft manufacturer in the United States in terms of revenue, orders and deliveries, and is one of the largest aerospace and defense contractors. Furthermore, its revenue exposure is spread across more than 90 countries around the globe. Although its commercial business outlook for the near term appears grim, over the long run, the jet maker holds immense growth prospects. Its share price has outperformed its industry in the past six months. However, Airbus beat Boeing as the world's largest plane makers in 2019 for the first time in the last eight years. Although the company projects its 737 MAX deliveries to resume during the fourth quarter of 2020, its commercial business is likely to perform poorly until successful delivery of these jets starts and substantial revenues are generated.”

1/5/2021 – The Boeing was given a new $300.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/4/2021 – The Boeing was downgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $199.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $221.00.

1/4/2021 – The Boeing was given a new $307.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/28/2020 – The Boeing was given a new $307.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/21/2020 – The Boeing had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $307.00 price target on the stock.

12/17/2020 – The Boeing had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Redburn Partners.

12/15/2020 – The Boeing had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a $265.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $190.00.

12/11/2020 – The Boeing had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

NYSE:BA traded up $3.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $215.12. The company had a trading volume of 13,243,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,922,328. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $208.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.62. The company has a market capitalization of $125.41 billion, a PE ratio of -27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $89.00 and a 52 week high of $349.95.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.33) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management bought a new stake in The Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $270,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of The Boeing by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 24,943 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in The Boeing by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its position in The Boeing by 4,070.2% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,503 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in The Boeing by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 24,404 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,224,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

