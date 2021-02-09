Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for TIM (TIMB)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of TIM (NYSE: TIMB) in the last few weeks:

2/3/2021 – TIM was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. is a holding company, the single company in Brazil to offer mobile cellular service throughout the Brazilian territory, by means of its subsidiaries TIM Celular S.A. and TIM Nordeste S.A. The company is the largest GSM (Global System for Mobile communications) operator of the country, in terms of clients and revenues and TIM Participações ended the 3Q08 with 35.2 million clients and a market share of 25%. “

1/27/2021 – TIM was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

1/26/2021 – TIM was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/20/2021 – TIM was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

1/15/2021 – TIM was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/14/2021 – TIM was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of TIMB traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.68. 14,221 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,768. Tim S.A. has a 1 year low of $9.92 and a 1 year high of $14.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.01.

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a $0.184 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st. This represents a yield of 2.3%. TIM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.59%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TIMB. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in TIM in the 4th quarter worth about $179,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TIM in the 4th quarter worth about $745,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in TIM in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in TIM in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in TIM in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 6.94% of the company’s stock.

TIM SA operates as a telecommunication services provider in Brazil. It offers mobile, fixed telephony, and Internet access via modem, tablet, and cell phone, as well as ultra fixed broadband services. The company also offers corporate solutions, including fixed voice and advanced data services for small, medium, and large companies.

