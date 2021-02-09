Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Union Pacific (UNP)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP) recently:

1/22/2021 – Union Pacific had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $250.00 to $245.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

1/22/2021 – Union Pacific had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $249.00 to $243.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/22/2021 – Union Pacific had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $160.00 to $170.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/22/2021 – Union Pacific had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $219.00 to $230.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/15/2021 – Union Pacific had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $220.00 to $250.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

1/12/2021 – Union Pacific had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $212.00 to $216.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/11/2021 – Union Pacific was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

1/11/2021 – Union Pacific had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $220.00 to $230.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/11/2021 – Union Pacific had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

1/11/2021 – Union Pacific had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $225.00 to $230.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/11/2021 – Union Pacific had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $215.00 to $250.00.

1/11/2021 – Union Pacific had its price target raised by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from $215.00 to $250.00.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $205.23. 46,708 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,014,426. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $105.08 and a 12-month high of $221.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.30%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UNP. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 1,686.5% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 16,793 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,306,000 after acquiring an additional 15,853 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth about $228,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Pinnacle Bank grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 236.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 8,691 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after buying an additional 6,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 22,983 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,524,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

