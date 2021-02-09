Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Veoneer (VNE)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Veoneer (NYSE: VNE) recently:

2/4/2021 – Veoneer was downgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets to a “sell” rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock.

2/4/2021 – Veoneer had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $20.00 to $25.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/4/2021 – Veoneer had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $25.00 to $28.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/4/2021 – Veoneer had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $23.00 to $32.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/27/2021 – Veoneer had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $17.00 to $25.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/20/2021 – Veoneer had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $15.00 to $20.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/15/2021 – Veoneer was downgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets to a “sell” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

1/7/2021 – Veoneer was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $15.00.

NYSE:VNE traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 798,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,233. Veoneer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.25 and a 1 year high of $29.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.68 and a 200-day moving average of $17.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.01. Veoneer had a negative net margin of 40.13% and a negative return on equity of 30.60%. On average, analysts expect that Veoneer, Inc. will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VNE. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Veoneer by 160.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veoneer during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in shares of Veoneer by 83.7% during the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Veoneer by 24.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Veoneer during the third quarter valued at about $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.26% of the company’s stock.

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of automotive safety electronics. It operates in two segments, Electronics and Brake Systems. It offers automotive radars, mono-and stereo-vision cameras, night driving assist systems, positioning systems, advanced driver assist systems (ADAS), electronic control units, airbag control units and crash sensors, brake control systems, and ADAS software for highly automated driving (HAD) and autonomous driving (AD).

