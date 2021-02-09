Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Bechtle AG (BC8.F) (BC8)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Bechtle AG (BC8.F) (ETR: BC8) in the last few weeks:

2/8/2021 – Bechtle AG (BC8.F) was given a new €175.00 ($205.88) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – Bechtle AG (BC8.F) was given a new €170.00 ($200.00) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/4/2021 – Bechtle AG (BC8.F) was given a new €159.00 ($187.06) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/4/2021 – Bechtle AG (BC8.F) was given a new €175.00 ($205.88) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/4/2021 – Bechtle AG (BC8.F) was given a new €192.00 ($225.88) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/19/2021 – Bechtle AG (BC8.F) was given a new €170.00 ($200.00) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/18/2021 – Bechtle AG (BC8.F) was given a new €192.00 ($225.88) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/14/2021 – Bechtle AG (BC8.F) had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

Shares of Bechtle AG (BC8.F) stock opened at €172.30 ($202.71) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €176.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of €170.22. Bechtle AG has a 12-month low of €79.35 ($93.35) and a 12-month high of €190.70 ($224.35).

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

