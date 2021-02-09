Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for CRH (CRH)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of CRH (NYSE: CRH) in the last few weeks:

2/9/2021 – CRH was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock.

2/9/2021 – CRH was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity to a “hold” rating. They now have a $5.10 price target on the stock.

2/2/2021 – CRH had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/26/2021 – CRH was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “CRH plc manufactures cement, concrete products, aggregates, roofing, instulation and other building materials. Through its subsidiaries, the Company operates in Ireland, the United States, the United Kingdom, Spain, Germany and the Netherlands. “

1/20/2021 – CRH had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

1/20/2021 – CRH had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

1/14/2021 – CRH is now covered by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/8/2021 – CRH had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/6/2021 – CRH was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/4/2021 – CRH was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “CRH plc manufactures cement, concrete products, aggregates, roofing, instulation and other building materials. Through its subsidiaries, the Company operates in Ireland, the United States, the United Kingdom, Spain, Germany and the Netherlands. “

12/22/2020 – CRH had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

CRH traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.81. 478,253 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,717. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. CRH plc has a one year low of $17.73 and a one year high of $47.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.75.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRH. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of CRH in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CRH by 0.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,681 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,835,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CRH by 52.9% in the third quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,346 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 8,073 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of CRH by 5.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,377 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of CRH in the third quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Institutional investors own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through three segments: Europe Materials, Americas Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, readymixed and precast concrete, and asphalt products; and construction accessories, building envelopes, architectural products, and network access products, as well as provides asphalt paving services.

