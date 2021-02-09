Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Gentex (GNTX)

Gentex (NASDAQ: GNTX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/3/2021 – Gentex was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Gentex aims at generating long-term growth driven by product launches, improved product mix and unique technology platforms. The firm’s growth avenues in tech products are diversifying and enhancing prospects. Partnership with Simplenight is expected to bolster Gentex’s connected car offerings. The company’s healthy balance sheet and commitment to shareholder value maximization is praiseworthy. While Gentex’s 2021 sales outlook instill optimism, the firm still believes that the road ahead may not be without hurdles amid coronavirus-led instability in the end markets served along with supply chain distortions. Soaring SG&A and R&D costs as well as high capex may dent cash flows. High competition and weakening sales of dimmable aircraft window remain other headwinds. Thus, investors should wait for a better entry point.”

2/1/2021 – Gentex had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $38.75 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/28/2021 – Gentex is now covered by analysts at Seaport Global Securities. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/25/2021 – Gentex had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $39.00 to $43.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

GNTX traded down $0.38 on Tuesday, hitting $34.90. 1,231,306 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,825,571. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.97 and its 200-day moving average is $30.36. Gentex Co. has a 12 month low of $19.48 and a 12 month high of $37.75. The company has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61, a PEG ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.15.

Get Gentex Co alerts:

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Gentex had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The company had revenue of $529.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Gentex’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Gentex’s payout ratio is 28.92%.

In related news, Director John A. Mulder sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total value of $244,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,638.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $55,984.50. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GNTX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Gentex by 1.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gentex by 10.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 342,722 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,825,000 after purchasing an additional 33,636 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Gentex by 6.0% in the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,514 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 2,918 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Gentex in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in Gentex by 4.1% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 30,351 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

See Also: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.