Analyzing CTX Virtual Technologies (OTCMKTS:CTXV) and Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE)

CTX Virtual Technologies (OTCMKTS:CTXV) and Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

CTX Virtual Technologies has a beta of -28.5, meaning that its stock price is 2,950% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lumentum has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares CTX Virtual Technologies and Lumentum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CTX Virtual Technologies N/A N/A N/A Lumentum 9.22% 21.41% 11.35%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.8% of Lumentum shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Lumentum shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CTX Virtual Technologies and Lumentum’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CTX Virtual Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Lumentum $1.68 billion 3.93 $135.50 million $4.48 19.44

Lumentum has higher revenue and earnings than CTX Virtual Technologies.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for CTX Virtual Technologies and Lumentum, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CTX Virtual Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Lumentum 0 1 16 0 2.94

Lumentum has a consensus price target of $112.82, indicating a potential upside of 29.58%. Given Lumentum’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lumentum is more favorable than CTX Virtual Technologies.

Summary

Lumentum beats CTX Virtual Technologies on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CTX Virtual Technologies

CTX Virtual Technologies, Inc. manufactures and sells mobile communication and electronic devices. The company, through its subsidiary, Kaibida International Limited, designs and manufactures printed circuit boards, surface mounted technology components, and cellular telephones, including Smartphones and PDAs to network operators and original equipment manufacturers. Its other subsidiary, Celluon Technology Holdings Ltd., is involved in the manufacture and sale of virtual 3-D electronic perception products, including proprietary stand-alone external virtual keyboard for Smartphones and Pads. The company also manufactures and sells the MiSeeTX mini-computer, a fully functioning small computer incorporating various virtual input and output technologies while running the Windows XP, Android, or Windows 7 platforms. In addition, it provides virtual projection products, such as the virtual keyboards used in hospitals and medical clinics to prevent the spread of bacteria and viruses. CTX Virtual Technologies, Inc. is based in Boca Raton, Florida with offices in Hong Kong; Toronto, Canada; and Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc. manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables. It offers tunable transponders, transceivers, and transmitter modules; tunable lasers, receivers, and modulators; transport products, such as reconfigurable optical add/drop multiplexers, amplifiers, and optical channel monitors, as well as components, including 980nm, multi-mode, and Raman pumps; and switches, attenuators, photodetectors, gain flattening filters, isolators, wavelength-division multiplexing filters, arrayed waveguide gratings, multiplex/de-multiplexers, and integrated passive modules. This segment also provides Super Transport Blade, which integrates optical transport functions into a single-slot blade; vertical-cavity surface-emitting lasers; directly modulated and electro-absorption modulated lasers; and laser illumination sources for 3D sensing systems. It serves customers in telecommunications, data communications, and consumer and industrial markets. The Commercial Lasers segment offers diode-pumped solid-state, fiber, diode, direct-diode, and gas lasers for use in original equipment manufacturer applications. It serves customers in markets and applications, such as sheet metal processing, general manufacturing, biotechnology, graphics and imaging, and remote sensing, as well as in precision machining, such as drilling in printed circuit boards, wafer singulation, glass cutting, and solar cell scribing. Lumentum Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

