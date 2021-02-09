Analyzing Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) and XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA)

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) and Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares XOMA and Roche’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XOMA -102.23% -28.83% -11.91% Roche N/A N/A N/A

57.2% of XOMA shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Roche shares are held by institutional investors. 9.9% of XOMA shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

XOMA has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Roche has a beta of 0.35, meaning that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for XOMA and Roche, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XOMA 0 0 2 0 3.00 Roche 2 5 6 1 2.43

XOMA currently has a consensus price target of $46.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7.98%. Given XOMA’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe XOMA is more favorable than Roche.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares XOMA and Roche’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XOMA $18.37 million 25.56 -$1.98 million ($0.23) -185.22 Roche $61.87 billion 4.85 $13.58 billion $2.54 17.26

Roche has higher revenue and earnings than XOMA. XOMA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Roche, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Roche beats XOMA on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About XOMA

XOMA Corporation, a biotech royalty aggregator, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has a pipeline of monoclonal antibodies and technologies to license to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to further their clinical development. Its proprietary product candidates include X213, an allosteric inhibitor of prolactin action; XMetA, an insulin receptor-activating antibody to provide long-acting reduction of hyperglycemia in Type 2 diabetic patients; IL-2, a therapy for metastatic melanoma and renal cell carcinoma; and PTH1R program, an anti-parathyroid receptor pipeline to address unmet medical needs, including primary hyperparathyroidism and humoral hypercalcemia of malignancy. The company also licenses antibody discovery, optimization, and development technologies. It has research and development collaboration agreements with Novartis Vaccines and Diagnostics, Inc.; Novartis Pharma AG; Novartis International Pharmaceutical Ltd.; Rezolute, Inc.; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited. XOMA Corporation was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

About Roche

Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anemia, cancer, cardiovascular, central nervous system, dermatology, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, leukemia, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, skin cancer, and transplantation. The company also offers in vitro diagnostics solutions for indications, such as cardiology, hematology, blood donor screening, coagulation, infectious disease, gynecology, oncology, and women's health. In addition, it supplies diagnostic instruments, reagents, consumables, and test kits for use in the diverse research market. Further, the company discovers, develops, and delivers gene therapies. Roche Holding AG has collaboration with Gilead Sciences, Inc. for COVID-19; collaboration and license agreement with Lead Pharma Holding B.V. to develop oral small molecules to treat a range of immune mediated diseases; and a license and collaboration agreement with Shionogi & Co., Ltd. to develop and commercialize Xofluza. The company was founded in 1896 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

