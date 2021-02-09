Analyzing World Access (OTCMKTS:WAXS) & Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI)

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) and World Access (OTCMKTS:WAXS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Iteris and World Access’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iteris $114.12 million 2.23 -$5.61 million ($0.14) -44.21 World Access N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

World Access has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Iteris.

Profitability

This table compares Iteris and World Access’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iteris 7.62% -1.04% -0.66% World Access N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Iteris and World Access, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Iteris 0 0 3 0 3.00 World Access 0 0 0 0 N/A

Iteris currently has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 45.40%. Given Iteris’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Iteris is more favorable than World Access.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

48.7% of Iteris shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of Iteris shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.4% of World Access shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Iteris beats World Access on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Iteris Company Profile

Iteris, Inc. provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in Canada and Europe. It operates through Roadway Sensors and Transportation Systems segments. The Roadway Sensors segment offers sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications. Its products include Vantage, VantageLive!, VantagePegasus, Vantage Next, VantageRadius, Vantage Vector, Velocity, SmartCycle, SmartCycle Bike Indicator, SmartSpan, VersiCam, PedTrax, and P-Series products. It also sells original equipment manufacturer products for the traffic intersection markets, such as traffic signal controllers and traffic signal equipment cabinets. The Transportation Systems segment offers engineering and consulting services, managed services, and traffic analytics solutions, as well as the development of transportation management and traveler information systems for the ITS industry; and planning, design, development, and implementation of software and hardware-based ITS systems that integrate sensors, video surveillance, computers, and advanced communications equipment; and distributes real-time information about traffic conditions. This segment offers iPeMS, a performance measurement and analytic solution; and commercial vehicle operations and vehicle safety compliance platforms under the ClearFleet, CVIEW Plus, Check-Point, UCRLink, and inspect names. The company serves smart transportation, municipalities, government agencies, other transportation infrastructure providers. Iteris, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, California.

World Access Company Profile

World Access, Inc. operates as a global services company providing solutions in customer care to organizations in the travel, financial, health care, and call center industries. It consists of three full service companies and three specialized services companies. World Access Service Corporation serves companies located in the US and companies that have travelers or employees visiting North America. World Access Canada serves companies located in Canada; and World Access Asia serves companies located in eastern Asia, including Japan. World Access Europe provides members of World Access with logistical and medical support throughout the region. Other companies include World Access Provider Network Services; and World Access Transport Services that manages and coordinates all medical evacuation and repatriation activities for World Access. The company is based in Atlanta, Georgia. In April 2001, the company filed voluntary petitions for Chapter 11 relief in the United States Bankruptcy Court on behalf of itself and certain of its U.S. subsidiaries.

