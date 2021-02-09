Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Shares Up 6.3%

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL)’s share price shot up 6.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.04 and last traded at $14.99. 4,049,506 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 6,951,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.10.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AVXL. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Anavex Life Sciences from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anavex Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Anavex Life Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.54.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.95 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.51 and a 200 day moving average of $5.17.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. Sell-side analysts forecast that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVXL. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 863.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,392 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 20,963 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 4.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 5,647 shares during the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Anavex Life Sciences in the third quarter worth about $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 460.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 10,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 30.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 47,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. 18.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL)

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase III clinical trial to treat pediatric patients with Rett syndrome; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

