Anderson Hoagland & Co. Acquires 6,699 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 25.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,699 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $6,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in Caterpillar by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 11,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $716,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,296,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. grew its position in Caterpillar by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 1,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 2,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.50, for a total transaction of $416,081.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,081. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 10,970 shares of company stock worth $1,985,442 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CAT shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Caterpillar from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Caterpillar to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. OTR Global upgraded Caterpillar to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.80.

Caterpillar stock traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $196.11. 17,658 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,318,310. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.85, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.50 and a fifty-two week high of $200.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.38.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. Research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

