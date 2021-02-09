Anderson Hoagland & Co. Boosts Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 32.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,542 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,771 shares during the quarter. Intuit comprises 1.2% of Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $7,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the third quarter worth about $1,318,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1,600.0% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the third quarter worth about $32,000. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuit alerts:

INTU stock traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $388.56. The company had a trading volume of 8,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,339,156. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.68 and a 52 week high of $398.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $375.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $343.83. The stock has a market cap of $102.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.31, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.90. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on INTU shares. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Intuit from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays started coverage on Intuit in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $455.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Intuit in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Intuit from $405.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $403.33.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total transaction of $113,010.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 315 shares in the company, valued at $119,457.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total value of $143,752.91. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,046.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,803 shares of company stock valued at $2,166,769 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

Featured Article: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.