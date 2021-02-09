Anderson Hoagland & Co. Buys 26,326 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 69.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,326 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. CCM Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 156,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,420,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. South Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. South Street Advisors LLC now owns 238,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,804,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 78,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,842,000 after purchasing an additional 5,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 45,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares in the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BMY. TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Guggenheim raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Societe Generale raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.75.

Shares of BMY stock traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $59.98. 108,133 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,219,280. The stock has a market cap of $135.72 billion, a PE ratio of -547.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $45.76 and a one year high of $67.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.12.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.74 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 41.79%.

In related news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $57,051.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,186 shares in the company, valued at $962,640.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 57,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $3,530,328.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,828,504.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,915 shares of company stock valued at $4,410,814. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

