Anderson Hoagland & Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. increased its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 56.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,215 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,958 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 817 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $285,965.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 348,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,836,595.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Truist lifted their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “top pick” rating and set a $62.00 price target (up from $57.00) on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Macquarie increased their target price on Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.85.

Shares of CMCSA traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.16. 143,304 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,902,748. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.11. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $31.70 and a 12 month high of $52.49. The stock has a market cap of $238.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

