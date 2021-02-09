Anderson Hoagland & Co. Has $3.73 Million Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. boosted its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 63.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,561 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,464 shares during the quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its position in Citigroup by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 7,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in Citigroup by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 20,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Citigroup by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. New England Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Citigroup by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. 72.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on C. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Citigroup from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Citigroup from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.57.

Shares of NYSE C traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $62.68. 211,594 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,181,740. The company has a market capitalization of $130.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $80.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.72.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.71 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 41.80%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

