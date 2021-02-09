Anderson Hoagland & Co. Increases Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 37.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,614 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,927 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $5,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 90,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,376,000 after buying an additional 8,654 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,541,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,537,000 after buying an additional 318,435 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 149,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,910,000 after buying an additional 54,330 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 26,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the third quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $807,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.80.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock traded up $2.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.52. The stock had a trading volume of 84,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,621,325. The firm has a market cap of $80.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.51 and a 12 month high of $104.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $92.07 and its 200 day moving average is $83.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. This represents a yield of 0.46%. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is 19.71%.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

