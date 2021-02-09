Anderson Hoagland & Co. Invests $3.73 Million in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 26,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,726,000. Anderson Hoagland & Co. owned 0.05% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XBI. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 52.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,485,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,279,819,000 after acquiring an additional 3,942,285 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the third quarter worth $111,400,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 429.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 853,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $95,065,000 after acquiring an additional 691,850 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the third quarter worth $28,244,000. Finally, Cumberland Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth $23,655,000.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

Shares of XBI stock traded down $1.33 on Tuesday, reaching $172.66. 51,605 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,241,880. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $151.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.82. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $62.94 and a twelve month high of $174.06.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.