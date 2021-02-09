Anderson Hoagland & Co. Purchases New Holdings in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. purchased a new stake in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AON by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,000,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,713,579,000 after buying an additional 182,820 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AON in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $897,710,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in AON by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,183,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $450,527,000 after buying an additional 705,937 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in AON by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,341,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,779,000 after buying an additional 37,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in AON by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 962,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,593,000 after buying an additional 48,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

AON has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “inline” rating and a $231.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $228.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of AON from $221.00 to $219.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of AON from $196.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. AON presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.62.

NYSE AON traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $226.66. The company had a trading volume of 5,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,613,323. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $51.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.50. Aon Plc has a fifty-two week low of $143.93 and a fifty-two week high of $238.19.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. AON had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aon Plc will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 20.07%.

AON declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, November 20th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

