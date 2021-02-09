Anna Griffin Sells 5,500 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) CMO Anna Griffin sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.64, for a total transaction of $416,020.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 10,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $785,143.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Anna Griffin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 8th, Anna Griffin sold 5,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total transaction of $366,300.00.

Shares of NYSE SMAR traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $78.28. 822,355 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,035,031. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.68 and its 200 day moving average is $57.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.40 and a beta of 1.52. Smartsheet Inc has a one year low of $30.91 and a one year high of $79.17.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $98.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.57 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 32.32% and a negative return on equity of 21.98%. Smartsheet’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 120,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,347,000 after buying an additional 18,043 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Smartsheet in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC bought a new stake in Smartsheet in the 4th quarter valued at $353,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Smartsheet in the 4th quarter valued at $3,449,000. 94.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SMAR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $63.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Smartsheet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.40.

