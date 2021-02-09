Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $420.96 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) will report $420.96 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Annaly Capital Management’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $451.92 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $390.00 million. Annaly Capital Management reported sales of $454.16 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management will report full-year sales of $1.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.72 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Annaly Capital Management.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 target price on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Argus started coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.06.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NLY. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Annaly Capital Management by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,932,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,304,000 after buying an additional 653,996 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in Annaly Capital Management by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 17,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. 44.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NLY opened at $8.63 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.73. The stock has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15. Annaly Capital Management has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.20%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 88.00%.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

