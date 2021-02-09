Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Shares Sold by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. cut its stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 43.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 321,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 243,613 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $2,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 6,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

NLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus began coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Annaly Capital Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.06.

NYSE:NLY opened at $8.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.73. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $10.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.00%.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

